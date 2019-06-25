1 / 7

World Vitiligo Day is celebrated every year on 25th June with an aim to spread awareness about this skin condition. Vitiligo is a disease characterized by patchy loss of skin colour, whitening of scalp, and in fact change in colour of your eye balls. The idea of dedicating a day to vitiligo patients was given by Steve Haragadon, who is the founder of the Vitiligo Friends network. Then, it was finalized by Ogo Maduewesi, a Nigerian vitiligo patient who is the founder and Executive Director of the Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation. World Vitiligo Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 2011. This year, its theme is ‘The Quality of Life of a Vitiligo Patient’. Vitiligo occurs when the cells responsible for producing melanin (a pigment responsible for giving colour to skin) die or stop functioning. A defect in your immune system, family history, exposure to industrial chemicals etc. can cause this problem. Affecting people of all skin types, vitiligo can put you at an increased risk of developing psychological stress, skin cancer, hearing loss, eye problem etc. Skin biopsy can help doctors to find the underlining cause behind this problem. As far as its treatment is concerned, there is no way to stop the loss of pigment cells. However, certain drugs, products and some natural remedies can help restore some skin tone. Also, photochemotherapy, skin grafting, blister grafting etc. can help in this regard. Here, we tell you about some home remedies that can help you reduce your skin tone.