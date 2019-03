1 / 5

Today is the 12th annual World Sleep Day. This event is being organised by the World Sleep Society (founded by World Association of Sleep Medicine and World Sleep Federation) every year from 2008. Celebrated on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox, World Sleep Day aims to spread awareness about sleep-related issues, and the prevention and management of sleep disorders. The theme of 2019 World Sleep Day is Healthy Sleep, Healthy Aging.Though most sleep disorders can be prevented and cured, less than one-third of the people with sleep issues reach out for professional help. This, despite the fact that these issues affect the health and quality of life of about 45 per cent of the global population. So, more research and a deeper understanding of these conditions are extremely essential. One has to remember that for a healthy life, both sleep quality and quantity are important.