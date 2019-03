1 / 6

Today is World Sleep Day. This day aims to help people understand the importance of sleep and the positive health effects of it. This is so because a lack of sleep can cause fatigue, anxiety, obesity and diabetes. Also, according to a recent study published in the Anesthesia academic journal, insufficient sleep may also damage one's DNA. So, to help you to get that peaceful good night's slumber, we list out 5 foods which you can eat on a daily basis. You will surely be able to sleep better.