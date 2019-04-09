1 / 9

Affecting dopamine producing nerve cells in the brain, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder. Dopamine is known as a chemical messenger and therefore, its decreased levels in the brain can cause abnormality in your motor movements. Though there is no known cause of this condition, scientists believe genes and environmental toxins play a role in its occurrence. Parkinson’s disease usually affects one side of the body and its symptoms may go unnoticed during early days of disease. This condition is characterized by signs including tremour in hands and feet, slowed movement, rigid muscles, impaired postures and balance, change in speech, loss of voluntary movement, and difficulty in using your hands for daily functions. There are various factors including old age, heredity, sex (male), and toxins that can increase your risk of getting this condition. If you fall in the high-risk group of Parkinson’s disease, or are already suffering from the condition, you need to follow some food rules. As the World Parkinson's Disease Day approaches, you tell you what to eat and what not to in order to reduce your risk of the condition and manage its symptoms.