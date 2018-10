1 / 7

This World Obesity Day, let's take a look at some statistics by WHO: worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975.In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. Most of the world's population live in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight.41 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2016.Over 340 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight or obese. Here are some WHO-recommended guidelines we all need to follow to beat obesity.