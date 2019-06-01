1 / 6

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations declared 1st June as the World Milk Day way back in 2001. Since then it has been celebrated every year with various themes. This year’s theme is ‘Drink Milk: Today & Everyday’. The day emphasizes on the contributions of the dairy sector towards sustainability, economic development, livelihoods and nutrition. Number of rallies and campaigns are organised all across the world to spread the awareness about the importance of milk in overall well-being of an individual. Talking about the celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, India, a campaign will be conducted to promote milk drinking, especially in kids and women. Also, the International Dairy Federation has launched various promotional activities on its official website to commemorate the day. As per the estimates of Worldmilk.org, last year’s World Milk Day witnessed 586 events spanning across 72 countries. The organisation also said that on social media, the hashtag ‘#WorldMilkDay’ recorded 868 million impressions. Drinking milk regularly can provide you with various health benefits. This is because milk is loaded with all the minerals and vitamins which are essential for your overall health. It can help you with weight loss, prevent bone problems, reduces your risk of heart issues, so on and so forth. Also, some studies have shown that drinking a glass of milk every day can potentially protect from certain cancers as well. These benefits are enough to encourage anyone to include milk in their dietary regimen. On this World Milk Day, we tell you about the various health benefits you can reap from a glass of milk.