World Malaria Day, which is celebrated every year on 25th April, aims to aware people about this condition and related preventive and treatment measures. This campaign prioritizes the health of people and works in order to provide them all the resources needed to be away from malaria or to get rid of it effectively. Malaria is a mosquito-borne blood disease that is caused by female Anopheles mosquito. Recently, in Malawi, world’s first malaria vaccine called RTS,S was launched. It will be soon available for children under the age of 2. According to scientists, developing a malaria vaccine was a challenge as it is caused by a parasite and parasites are genetically complex than a virus or bacteria. They contain thousands of potential antigens. Amidst this good news about malaria vaccine, and till the time it is not in use in Africa and other countries as well, you can take certain steps like keeping yourself away from mosquito attracting things to avoid your likeliness to be affected by malaria. Read on to know about these things.