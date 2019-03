1 / 6

Kidney diseases are silent killers, taking the lives of almost one in ten people, globally. But it doesn’t always come alone. In many cases, it is accompanied by other ailments or is triggered by them. Diabetes is the most common disease that can lead to renal failure. Diabetes is a condition where your insulin production is affected. Where your body fails to produce sufficient amount of insulin or can’t use the normal amount efficiently. Apart from diabetes there are various other diseases that are associated with kidney ailments such as infertility, bone disease, depression, Menstrual Irregularities. Here, we give you a low-down on them.