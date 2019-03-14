1 / 6

As everyone celebrates World Kidney Day today, it is important to understand the function of your kidneys and how you should take care of these bean-shaped organs when they are affected. The role of your kidneys is to filter waste materials out of your blood and then excrete them through urine. It also helps to maintain water level balance and acid regulation. When you suffer from some form of kidney disease, the ability of this organ to function properly is affected. Under such condition you should opt for a kidney-friendly diet and avoid sodium-rich foods, foods which contain phosphorus, oxalate-rich foods, etc. as it helps in reducing the accumulation of waste in your blood. Here, we share with you some food items that you should exclude from your diet, if you are suffering from kidney disease.