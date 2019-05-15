1 / 7

Are you experiencing nausea, dizziness, or blurred or double vision? Does your heart beat seem to be more than it should be? In case your answer is yes, you are probably suffering from hypertension. It is a common health condition in which the pressure your blood is exerting on your arteries is higher enough to cause heart related ailments. With an aim to spread awareness about the importance of monitoring blood pressure and being aware of its natural levels, World Hypertension Day is celebrated every year on May 17th. This year, the theme of this annual observance day is “Know your number”. A reading of blood pressure level under 120/80 mmHg is considered normal. Usually, a person with high blood pressure do not experience any symptoms, but once the condition has become severe, it may be characterized by a headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, nosebleed etc. If not treated, hypertension can potentially develop into severe cardiovascular problems like blood heart attack, stroke, heart failure etc. Hypertension can be diagnosed through simple blood pressure reading through sphygmomanometer. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors may give you medications like thiazide diuretics, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers etc. Also, you will be asked to go through certain life-style changes like exercising regularly, losing weight, eating healthy foods, quitting smoking etc. There are various science-backed factors that can increase your risk of developing hypertension. Read on to know about them.