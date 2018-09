1 / 6

Indian spices have long been hailed for their anti-proliferative, anti-hypercholesterolemic, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory effects they have on diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis and cancer. Spices could be used as possible ameliorative or preventive agents for these health disorders. Spices are rich in antioxidants, and scientific studies suggest that they are also potent inhibitors of tissue damage and inflammation caused by high levels of blood sugar and circulating lipids. Here are the spices used in the Indian kitchen and their potential to maintain a healthy heart.