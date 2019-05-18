1 / 7

HIV is a sexually transmitted infection that usually spreads through unprotected sex. The HIV virus can impair your immune system, making you prone to various life-threatening infections and diseases such as cancer. If left untreated HIV virus can turn into AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). However, testing positive for HIV doesn’t mean that you will get AIDS. It occurs only when the HIV infection reaches its final stage (stage 3), the initial two stages doesn’t give you AIDS. Currently, there is no cure available for this condition and hence it is important for you understand about the signs and symptoms of this disease that can help you with early diagnosis and treatment to treat your condition efficiently. Apart from sex, this infection can also enter into your body through blood transfusion, breastfeeding, using contaminated needles and razors. On this World Aids Vaccine Day, we tell you about the signs and symptoms that can indicate that you are infected with HIV virus.