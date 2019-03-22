1 / 5

Women, it is vital to maintaining good vaginal hygiene. Not doing so can invite vaginal infections and many other problems. So, you should see to it that you keep it clean and healthy. Also, you MUST visit your gynaecologist from time to time. See to it that you eat foods like fresh fruit and vegetables, which can help you am up your immunity. Eat avocados which are loaded with vitamin B6 and potassium and help strengthen your vaginal walls. Also, opting for green leafy vegetables can allow you to tackle vaginal dryness by enhancing your blood circulation. Moreover, you can also opt for yoghurt. This is so because probiotic food promotes the growth of good bacteria which can help regulate your pH level and prevents yeast infections by keeping your vagina healthy.