Uterine fibroids can be termed as benign lumps which tend to grow on one's uterus. The exact cause behind it is not known. Fibroids can be of any size- they can be tiny (the size of a pea) to very large (like melon). One may exhibit symptoms like pressure in the abdominal area, excessive bleeding during menstruation, back pain, constipation, painful sex, pelvic pain, frequent urination along with excessive bleeding during menstruation. While consulting a gynaecologist is a must for women with uterine fibroids, you can also opt for these natural remedies which may be helpful to ease your symptoms. Make sure that you say NO to processed foods. They are loaded with chemical additives and other ingredients which can lead to inflammation.