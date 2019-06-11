1 / 6

A mosquito borne disease, dengue, occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. This flu-like disease is transmitted through Aedes mosquitoes. It is characterized by symptoms like extreme muscle and joint pain, headache, swollen lymph nodes, rashes, fever etc. Though it can affect anyone, dengue fever is more prevalent in people with weak immune system. Also known as breakbone fever, dengue fever is one of the most severe forms of viral disease. After being bitten by an Aedes mosquito carrying the disease-causing virus, it takes around 3 to 15 days to show prominent symptoms. Living in tropical areas and prior dengue infection can potentially increase your risk of developing the disease. If not treated on time, it may lead to complications like damages to liver, lungs, or heart. Also, it may cause extreme low blood pressure, shock, or in some cases lead to death. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors try to control the symptoms of the disease. WHO states that rather than looking for treatment options available for dengue fever, it is better to prevent this condition. Here are WHO suggested ways to prevent or control dengue fever.