Watch out for these symptoms of rabies Rabies is a deadly disease that occurs by a virus that targets your nervous system. This virus usually enters inside your body when you are bitten by an infected animal. In rare case scenario, when the saliva of an infected animal enters through an open cut or your eyes, you can get rabies. Usually dogs and cats are the common transporters of this virus while a stray dog or cat could be the culprit, even your pet can get infected with this virus, if you don’t get them vaccinated. According to a WHO report, around 59,000 people die globally due to rabies and 99 per cent of the time the reason is a bite by a rabid dog. If you are bitten by a rabid animal, it is imperative that you seek medical attention as soon as possible and follow the instructions by a health care expert. Here, we tell you about the symptoms that can indicate the onset of a rabies infection.