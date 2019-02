1 / 5

When a fertilized egg settles somewhere else in the body instead of the inner lining of the uterus, it leads to an ectopic pregnancy. This pregnancy never develops into a full-term pregnancy and if you fail to recognise it, this could turn into a medical emergency. The emergency caused due to the progression of pregnancy may force you to visit a hospital. However, there are various signs or indications available which can alert you about your condition. Abnormal pregnancy can cause severe pain in your genitals while urinating or passing bowel. Here, there are a few signs which can indicate that you maybe experiencing ectopic or abnormal pregnancy.