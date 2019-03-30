1 / 6

It is a mental health condition in which a person can experience significant mood swings along with changes in their sleep, thinking, and behaviour. If you are suffering from bipolar disorder, you may feel overjoyed and excited and then suddenly you’ll feel hopeless and lethargic. These ups and downs can affect your daily life as well as your professional output. Usually, an episode of bipolar disorder is accompanied by depression which is then followed by a phase of mania that can persist up to a week. People with bipolar disorder needs medical attention and, on the occasion of World Bipolar Day 2019, we tell you about the symptoms you need to watch out for that can indicate the occurrence of a bipolar episode.