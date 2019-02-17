1 / 5

Many youngsters these days involve themselves into a junkie attitude during their teenage, as they think it will make them look cool or older but in fact intake of nicotine at such an early age makes them more susceptible to develop life-long health ailments. Also, kids tend to keep their smoking habit a secret from their parents, but it is their parent’s responsibility to watch out for signs and indications which suggest that their child is smoking or taking drugs. One of the most common signs is that your kid will have a short temper when he is addicted to nicotine and only after a lighting a cigarette, he will feel relaxed. Here, we share with you a few signs which will indicate you that your child is smoking cigarette or using drugs.