In a bid to have the ‘perfect’ body, majority of the young men and women are developing various eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia and orthorexia and if not treated at the right time, these disorders can develop into dangerous problems. Although those who from suffer from eating disorders doesn’t want to share their problem with anyone else, and it becomes difficult for their loved ones to help them. However, there are ways which can help you to get an idea about whether your loved one is suffering from eating disorder or not. Here, there are some signs which can suggest that you are tackling eating disorder.