1 / 5

Hernia occurs when a weak spot in your connective tissue called fascia allows an organ or tissues to push through and cause a bulge. That bulge may not be visible when you lie down, but coughing can make it reappear. A hernia is commonly found in the groin, belly button, or in a surgical scar. Poor nutrition, enlarged prostate, smoking and abdominal fluid can be the most common causes for hernia. Also, lifting heavy weights, diarrhoea and persistent coughing can also lead to hernia. Here, we tell you about the signs you need to be aware of that may indicate hernia.