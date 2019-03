1 / 6

It is a group of conditions where you may start to believe in non-existing things and believe in something which contradicts reality. If you are suffering from this condition, you may experience hallucinations of things that are not real, and it could be frightening to an extent that you may hurt yourself or others. An episode of psychosis can force your mind to interpret things completely different from your friends or family members. It is important to identify the symptoms of this condition as early as possible to increase the chances of curing this mental condition. Here, we tell you about the signs of psychosis that you need to watch out for.