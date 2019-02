1 / 5

Measles is an infectious disease which can be transmitted by inhaling infected air. It used to be a common childhood problem, but now it can be prevented using vaccine. According to the estimates by WHO, around 110,000 people lost their lives from measles in 2017 out of which majority of them were under the age of 5. The measles virus can live on the surface for numerous hours, this is why sharing utensils with an infected person or drinking from an infected person’s glass can put you more at risk of developing this disease. Here, we share with you some symptoms to watch out for that may indicate that you are suffering from measles.