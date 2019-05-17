1 / 6

Eating disorders is a serious condition that is associated with frequent eating behaviours that can cause an adverse effect on your health, your emotions and your ability to perform daily activities. Most of the eating disorders lead to excessive weight gain while some can do the total opposite to your health. Teenagers and young adults are more likely to develop an eating disorder as compared to other age groups. In a study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, it was identified that mothers with a history of eating disorder before or during pregnancy are more likely to develop depressive symptoms. Apart from this, stress, family history and mental health conditions like depression, anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be the prominent risk factors of eating disorders. Here, we tell you about the signs and symptoms that you need to know about in order to identify this condition in its initial stages that will help you tackle it efficiently.