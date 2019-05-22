1 / 6

Cardiac arrest is a health condition where your heart’s electrical system breakdowns causing your heart to beat extremely fast. In this condition, your ventricles (chambers that collect and release blood throughout your body) flutter. Usually cardiac arrest is mistaken for a heart attack, which occurs due to some blockage in the blood vessels whereas a cardiac arrest is a result of your heart’s malfunctioning. The major concern for a person suffering from cardiac arrest is the drastic decline in the blood supply to the brain that can lead to unconsciousness and if the emergency treatment is not given immediately, this condition can take the life of the patient. The emergency treatment includes CPR, a technique where repetitive pressing to the chest and breathing into the person’s airways can keep the oxygen and blood flowing to the brain. Another emergency treatment involves giving electric shock to the patient to restore the normal rhythm of the heart. Here, we tell you about the signs and symptoms that can indicate you are suffering from a cardiac arrest.