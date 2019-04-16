1 / 5

A 60-year old diabetic patient who was suffering from advanced colon cancer (also called colorectal cancer) was successfully treated at Fortis Hospital in the capital. The patient was treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy before he was discharged. However, within 15 days, he was re-admitted to the hospital as he was having breathing problems and was suffering from chills and fever. After a few tests, it was noted that he had a low rate of pumping heart power (30 per cent as compared to the average of 60). Also, his oxygen supply was low as well and he was put on ventilator support. After stabilising the patient, the doctors performed a laparoscopic cancer surgery to get rid of the colon cancer. Colorectal cancer is a cancer that originates from your rectum or colon and it occurs when the cells around your rectum or colon grow abnormally. Here, we share with you the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer that you need to be vary of.