1 / 5

Acne is a common skin condition that usually affects teenagers as they experience hormonal changes inside their body. It can be categorised under three categories; mild, moderate and severe. If you experience severe acne, it may lead to permanent scarring on your body. Generally, these tiny red lumps pop up on your face, shoulder or chest. When the small openings on your skin known as pores gets clogged with oil, bacteria and dead skin it turns into acne. Here, we tell you about the risk factors that you should know in a bid to reduce your risk of suffering from an acne breakout.