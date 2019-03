1 / 5

You must be knowing that green tea is abundant in antioxidants. But, now a new study published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry revealed that it can help you lower the inflammation of your gut along with dealing with obesity. The study suggested that mice who fed a high-fat diet which was supplemented along with green tea gained about 20 per cent less weight and had lower insulin resistance compared to the mice fed an otherwise identical diet which didn't consist of tea. Mice who were fed with two per cent green tea extract had enhanced gut health. According to the study, the reason behind it is that green tea encourages the growth of good gut bacteria and reduces your risk of obesity.