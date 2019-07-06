1 / 5

Strains of common cold virus could treat cancer cells in bladder, says a study published in the journal of Clinical Cancer Research. Good news. Right? According to scientists, in the right condition, common cold viruses can destroy the bladder cancer cells and improve your well-being. Bladder cancer is one of the common cancers that is known to occur more in men than women. Though, it can affect people of any age, mostly older people are vulnerable to this disease. This cancer actually begins in the cells lining the inside of your bladder. If you have bladder cancer, you will experience symptoms like blood in urine, pelvic pain, painful urination, back pain, and frequent urination. There are various risk factors of this disease. Some of these include smoking, old age, being white, exposure to chemicals, chronic bladder inflammation, history of cancer etc. You must have heard a common saying, “prevention is better than cure.” Well, now you need to bring this saying in practice. To do that you firstly need to be aware about its causes. Read on to know about them.