Blueberries are known as superfood that can help you in multiple ways. A recent study that featured in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition noted that eating a cup of blueberries every day can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by 15 per cent. The authors of the study elucidated that those who ate a cup of blueberries each day reported better vascular function and improvement in arterial stiffness. Apart from benefiting your heart, this nutritious food can help you manage your blood pressure levels, a condition medically known as hypertension which can be life-threatening. Also, it reduces the oxidative stress inside your body that enhances your brain functionality. Notably, oxidative stress is known to speed up your brain’s ageing process reducing your brain’s capacity to function. Here, we share you some of the health benefits you can reap by including blueberries in your dietary regimen.