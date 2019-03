1 / 5

A rash which tends to occur in the male groin can be called as jock itch. It is also known as tinea cruris in medical terms, or also the ringworm of the groin. It can be termed as an infection of the groin area which one may get owing to fungus and lead to itching or a burning sensation in your groin area or thigh skin folds. Even though, men suffer from it mostly. But, it can also be seen in women. One may experience redness, itching, burning sensation along with small to large reddish looking patches on the skin. So, it is necessary to deal with it. To help you do so, we list out few natural hacks. Go for them now!