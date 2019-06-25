1 / 6

Type 2 diabetes is a serious health condition that either affects your body’s ability to absorb glucose or your pancreas stops producing enough insulin hormone, that is responsible for helping you in absorption of glucose. Higher level of blood sugar level can lead to serious other health conditions like artery damage, kidney problem, urinary infection etc. There are various factors including genes, obesity, metabolic syndrome etc. can cause type 2 diabetes. Also, there are certain risk factors like your age, sex, family history, high cholesterol levels, hypertension, depression etc. can increase your risk of developing this condition. If you have this condition, you may experience frequent urination, blurry vision, fatigue, dizziness etc. Simple blood sugar test can easily diagnose this condition. As far as its treatment is concerned, there is not permanent cure. However, you can control diabetes by taking prescribed oral drugs and exercising regularly. Apart from these, doctors also recommend a healthy diet with certain foods with properties to control blood sugar level. Here we tell you about them.