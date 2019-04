1 / 5

If you are looking to shed those extra kilos, overeating could spill water on your weight loss plans. Apart from this, going overboard with food consumption can cause a variety of health complications such as heartburn and even type 2 diabetes. You could be overeating due to various reasons like stress or inadequate sleep. Also, if you are working for long hours at your office, you may miss the count of how much calories you are consuming in a day which eventually leads to overeating on a consistent basis. Here, we share with you some tips you can follow in order to prevent overeating and get that perfect waistline.