Vitamin D is needed by the human body for calcium absorpotion which helps in bone and teeth development. Lack of Vitamin D can lead to rickets. One of the most readily available sources of Vitamin D is sunlight, which is why it is also called the sunshine vitamin. According to experts, as many as 90 per cent Indians suffer from vitamin D deficiency. It’s not just bone health that we need to be concerned with when we lack enough vitamin d. Prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, breast cancer are just some of the many health risks that arise because of lack of vitamin D. Here is what can happen to you when you don’t have enough vitamin D.