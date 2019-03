1 / 5

Vitamin D which is also known as a sunshine vitamin can help children minimize those harmful respiratory effects in children, which they may experience owing to the indoor air pollution, a new study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, revealed so. Smoke, cooking, burning of candles, and incense, were some of the sources because of which children with asthma experienced dangerous respiratory effects This proves that vitamin D may not only allow you to build stronger bones but lower asthma symptoms in kids as well. Here, we unravel the link between vitamin D and asthma.