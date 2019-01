1 / 6

Characterised by increased uric acid levels in the blood, gout is an inflammatory disease which causes excruciating pain. The key factors responsible for it are considered to be unhealthy eating habits and an inactive lifestyle. If you visit a doctor, he/she may provide you with treatment options. However, in case of recurrent gout attack, you are advised to opt for natural remedies that may ease swelling and pain common in gout patients.