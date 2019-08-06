1 / 6

One of the most common infections in adult women is urinary tract infections. Though it can affect men too, it is more common in women. This is because the urethra is shorter in women than men and this makes it easier for bacteria to enter and reach the bladder It is an infection of the urinary tract and can affect the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. If left untreated, it can spread to the bloodstream and become life threatening. Exposure to bacteria, fungus and viruses are the causes. Symptoms may include a burning sensation during urination, dark coloured urine, pelvic pain, frequent urination and a sensation of not emptying the bladder completely and a strong urine odour. If you get urinary tract infections, your doctor will prescribe an antibiotic course. Low dose antibiotic for a longer period may be recommended to prevent any chances of recurrence. While it is essential that you visit a doctor if you have any of the abovementioned symptoms, you may also try out some simple home remedies for relief.