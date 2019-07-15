1 / 6

“One in 10 adult patients in hospital with an acute condition develop a health care associated infection like urinary tract infections”, says a study published in the journal Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control. Considered as one of the most common infections in human, urinary tract infections are infections mostly caused by bacteria and in rare cases by fungi and viruses. These are infections in any part of your urinary system. Notably, women are said to be at greater risk of developing them as compared to men. If you have this infection, you mat experience symptoms like a strong and persistent need to urinate, frequent urination, burning sensations during passing out of urine, pain in pelvic region etc. Most common UTIs affect your bladder and urethra. There are various risk factors like female anatomy, sexual activity, usage of birth control, and menopause, catheter use, blockage of urinary tract etc., that can increase your susceptibility of getting the condition. Luckily, there are ways to avoid these infections. Read on to know about them.