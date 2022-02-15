Sign In
Type Of Cancers In Children: Leukemia, Wilms Tumor And 6 More Common Malignancies That Affect Kids

World childhood cancer day is commemorated on February 15 to raise awareness about cancer in children. Here are some of the common types of cancer that develop in kids.

Written by Arushi Bidhuri | Updated : February 15, 2022 7:01 PM IST

World Childhood Cancer Day

International Childhood Cancer Day is a worldwide movement to promote awareness of childhood cancer and to show support for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with the disease, as well as survivors and their families. Every year, more than 4 lakh children and adolescents under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer. While the chances of survival for such patients in high-income nations are close to 80 per cent, the rate of survival for similar patients in low-income countries is as low as 20 per cent.

Common Cancer Among Children

Cancer can develop in any part of the body, including the blood and lymph node systems, the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system), kidneys, and other organs and tissues in children. Most of the time, the cause of childhood cancers is unknown. Even if they develop in the same place of the body, childhood malignancies can behave significantly differently than adult tumours. When healthy cells alter and grow out of control, cancer develops. Some of the common types of cancer in children are as follows.

Leukaemia

The most prevalent cancer among children are leukaemias, which are tumours of the bone marrow and blood. They account for roughly 28 per cent of all childhood malignancies. Acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are the most frequent forms in youngsters (AML). Bone and joint pain, weariness, weakness, pale skin, bleeding or bruising, fever, weight loss, and other symptoms are all possible indications of these leukaemias. Because acute leukaemias can spread quickly, they must be treated as soon as possible (usually with chemotherapy).

Brain And Spinal Cord Tumors

Brain and spinal cord tumours affect almost 26 per cent of children around the world, making it the second most common childhood cancer. Brain tumours in most children begin in the lower brain, such as the cerebellum or brain stem. Headaches, nausea, vomiting, blurred or double vision, dizziness, seizures, difficulty walking or handling things, and other symptoms are all possible. In both children and adults, spinal cord tumours are less prevalent than brain tumours.

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma begins in the early stages of nerve cell development in an embryo or foetus. Neuroblastomas account for about 6 per cent of all juvenile malignancies. This is cancer that affects newborns and young children and is uncommon in children above the age of ten. The tumour can begin anywhere, but it is mostly found in the belly (abdomen), where it causes swelling. Other symptoms, such as bone pain and fever, may also occur.

Lymphoma

Lymphomas begin in lymphocytes, which are immune system cells. They have the potential to harm the bone marrow and other organs. Weight loss, fever, sweats, fatigue, and lumps (swollen lymph nodes) under the skin in the neck, armpit, or groyne are all symptoms that depend on where cancer develops. Hodgkin lymphoma, which is also known as Hodgkin disease and non-Hodgkin lymphoma are the two most common kinds of lymphoma. Both forms can be seen in both children and adults.

Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma (Rb) is an uncommon type of cancer that arises quickly from immature cells in the retina, the eye's light-detecting tissue. It is the most common type of primary malignant intraocular cancer in children, and it affects nearly all of them. It is responsible for around 2 per cent of all childhood malignancies. It is most common in children under the age of two, and it is uncommon in children beyond the age of six.

Bone Cancer

Primary bone cancers are more common in older children and teens, but they can develop at any age. They are responsible for around 3 per cent of all childhood malignancies. Two of the main types of primary bone cancers are osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma.