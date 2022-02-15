Leukaemia
The most prevalent cancer among children are leukaemias, which are tumours of the bone marrow and blood. They account for roughly 28 per cent of all childhood malignancies. Acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are the most frequent forms in youngsters (AML). Bone and joint pain, weariness, weakness, pale skin, bleeding or bruising, fever, weight loss, and other symptoms are all possible indications of these leukaemias. Because acute leukaemias can spread quickly, they must be treated as soon as possible (usually with chemotherapy).