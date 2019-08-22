1 / 5

Unintended weight loss, increased hunger, and frequent urination. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you are suffering from type 2 diabetes. It is a chronic condition that occur when your body becomes unable to use the insulin produced by pancreas. Certain factors like excessive weight, inactivity, family history, race, age, polycystic ovarian syndrome etc. may increase your chance of developing both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications like blood vessel disease, nerve damage, kidney damage, skin condition, sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s etc. But you don’t need to worry. Living a healthy life can help you keep type 2 diabetes at bay. You just need to indulge in regular exercise, maintain a healthy weight, avoid sedentary lifestyle, and eat healthy foods like green vegetables, fruits etc. Also, it is essential to avoid fast foods like burger, pizza, french-fries etc. Though type 2 diabetes is quite common these days, there are lots of myths surrounding the condition. Here we will bust those myths for you.