: Is your child suffering from malaria? Then, you must not miss this one. According to a trial published in The Lancet journal, repeated mass administration of the drug ivermectin for every three weeks during the malaria transmission season can help lower malaria cases by a fifth among children aged five or younger. Ivermectin is used to tackle parasite infections from river blindness and scabies. To carry out the study, the team set out to test the safety and efficacy of repeated mass ivermectin administration.