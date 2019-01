1 / 4

Heel pain is one of the most common problems faced by women, usually it is caused by repetitive strain and stomping of the heel due to different reasons. If you have a sedentary lifestyle or you wear heels on most of the occasions, you may increase your risk of heel pain. Heel pain can be avoided using a few preventive measures, before your problems grows so much that it requires a treatment. If you opt not to follow proper preventive measures, you may catch symptoms of plantar fasciitis (heel pain) that makes it difficult for you to walk and the pain can be excruciating. Here are some easy steps that can help you to prevent heel pain.