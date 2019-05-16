1 / 5

Also called piles, haemorrhoids are swollen veins in the lower part of your rectum and anus. It is very common these days and have various causes. Haemorrhoids are characterised by painless bleeding during bowel movements, a lump near your anus, itching and irritation in the anal region. You may develop them due to increased pressure in your lower rectum due to any of the conditions including obesity, consumption of low-fiber diet, chronic constipation, straining during bowel movements, anal intercourse etc. Old people are more likely to develop piles as tissues that support the veins in rectum and anus may stretch and weaken with age. If not treated on time, they may lead to anaemia or strangulated haemorrhoids. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, your doctor will either do a visual inspection or will examine your entire colon through colonoscopy. Though, there are various medical treatment options available for this condition, trying the natural way first won’t do any harm. In fact, most of the times they are very effective. Read on to know about some of those natural remedies for haemorrhoids.