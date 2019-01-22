1 / 5

Having yellow teeth is normal, as with age your white teeth tends to turn yellow and, in some cases, this can be inevitable. As you grow old, dentin, a tissue under the enamel of your teeth comes out and makes your teeth look more yellow. Intake of food items such as blueberries, beetroot, red wine and coffee can change the colour of your teeth. Although, in some cases, brushing frequently, whitening strips and activated charcoal can help you to get rid of yellow teeth, these techniques are backed by various dentists. You may get yellow teeth due to several medicines, excess fluoride, tooth fillings and health conditions such as pregnancy, and treatment for cancer can also cause your teeth to turn yellow. Apart from these dental remedies, you can also opt for some natural tricks that can help you in whitening your teeth. Here are some natural remedies to get rid of your yellow teeth.