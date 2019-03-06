1 / 5

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a type of mental condition where you witness uncontrollable and unwanted thoughts that leads to repetitive behaviours. This anxiety disorder could affect your work, school, relationships and even affects your way of living a normal life. Some of the common examples of OCD are repetitive washing of hands or checking whether you have switched off all the appliances before leaving. OCD doesn’t have a specific medical test. However, your doctor may look for some signs and depending on them recommend you a behavioural therapy session or prescribe medication to improve your condition. Here, we share with you some natural remedies that you can try at your home to deal with this condition. Although, make sure that you consult your doctor before you try any of these remedies for OCD.