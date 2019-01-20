1 / 5

Deafness generally occurs when your inner ear or nerve is damaged. Loud noise exposures, aging, high fever or stroke can also be the reason behind your hearing loss. However, diabetes, kidney diseases or tumour in the ear can cause permanent hearing loss and, in such cases, natural remedies will be of no use. You need to rely on hearing aids, cochlear implants and sign language to communicate. On the other hand, temporary hearing loss can occur due to ear wax, infection in the ear or change in the air pressure such as you feel when an airplane takes off, these can be cured using natural remedies. Here are several natural remedies which can enhance the circulatory diseases that leads to hearing loss, tackles ear infection and eliminates ear wax that blocks the path of sound waves.