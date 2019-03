1 / 6

Osteoarthritis is a condition that develops when your cartilage, a connecting tissue that offers cushion to your joints gets degenerated which causes pain, swelling and deformity in your joints. The treatment depends on your condition and medicines along with some lifestyle changes. If you are suffering from this condition, your joints which are likely to be affected include hips, spine, knees, neck and fingers. It is imperative that you should visit a doctor to get a better understanding of your condition, but you can also opt for some home remedies to reduce the pain which can occur when you suffer from osteoporosis. Here, we tell you some home remedies you can use to tackle symptoms of this condition.