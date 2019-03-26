1 / 5

One may get hernia owing to a tear in the muscles, which can occur after surgery or because of the lifting of heavyweights. One suffers from it when a muscle or tissue opening is expanded by an organ which tries to push through. Mostly, it takes place in the abdomen, since your abdominal wall is made up of layers of different muscles and tissues. Did you know that weak spots tend to develop in these layers to allow contents from the abdominal cavity to protrude? One will have to undergo surgery to avoid complications. Moreover, it affects men and women in a different way. In men, it may impact their groin and in women, the umbilical area. Sometimes, because of overweight or excessive coughing, your abdomen can be pressurized and lead to an umbilical hernia in women. So, want to tackle it? Apart from your doctor's advice, these natural remedies can be beneficial.