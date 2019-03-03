1 / 5

You not only lose your muscles as you age, but your brain can also weaken over time. This is why after a certain age, your ability to perform mental tasks becomes difficult. However, much like weight workouts give you a lean and body, there are exercises for your brain that helps you to keep it sharp for a long period. Also, if you follow a brain-healthy lifestyle, you can enhance your brain’s cognitive reserve. According to various experts, you should opt for those brain training exercises that involved real-world activities, instead of using various brain training software that has not produced any significant result. Here, there are some of the brain training exercises you can try to enhance your brain’s cognitive reserve.