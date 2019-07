1 / 6

According to a new study published in Nature, gut infections can cause symptoms similar to Parkinson’s. This research was done on a mouse that lacks a gene related to this disease. The research is still in its initial stages. Parkinson’s is a disease in which the neurons in the brain, called dopaminergic neurons, die. Parkinson’s is an umbrella term for a cluster of motor or movement disorders. It is an incurable disease in which a person becomes slow and exhibits tremors in hands, legs or jaw and stiffness in limbs and trunk. There is another trait of Parkinson’s. This is lost nerve endings, which causes loss of norepinephrine, a neurotransmitter. This functions as a chemical messenger in crucial parts of the nervous system responsible for regulation of pulse and blood pressure. Living with Parkinson’s can be difficult if someone is not always around. Here are some hacks to deal with Parkinson’s better.